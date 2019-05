A drug suspect who purportedly resisted arrest and opened fire at police in Ubon Ratchathani was arrested in Chon Buri on Wednesday morning, police said.

The Crime Suppression Division arrested Prapas Pinrat, 36, in Tambon Surasak in Chon Buri’s Si Racha district, said Colonel Chaiyaweng Phaduang.

