Thu. May 16th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Bangla Road bar tout charged with murder

1 min read
22 hours ago TN
Phuket Nightlife

Bars at Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket. Photo: Ben Reeves.


PHUKET: Patong Police Chief Col Anotai Jindamanee today revealed that the fatal stabbing on Patong’s bustling tourism street of bars and nightclubs was the final episode of a long ongoing spat between two “bar touts”.

Col Anotai told The Phuket News today, “The two men had argued many times in the past. This time the argument escalated into a physical fight and as Pakorn Pongseeda was subdued, he pulled out a knife and stabbed Anuchet Chanwichit once in the right abdomen.”

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Waranya Prompinpiras
The Phuket News

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

British teacher succumbs to injuries from motorbike accident

13 hours ago TN
1 min read

Brit expat teacher seriously injured as motorbike hits power pole

5 days ago TN
1 min read

Italian expat faces recklessness causing death charge over fatal boat collision

6 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Similan Islands to Be Closed for Five Months

18 mins ago TN
1 min read

Korat girl arrested for burying her baby alive in field

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

‘Mushroom-Picking Couple’ Gets Royal Pardon

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

British teacher succumbs to injuries from motorbike accident

13 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close