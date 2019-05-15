Bangla Road bar tout charged with murder





PHUKET: Patong Police Chief Col Anotai Jindamanee today revealed that the fatal stabbing on Patong’s bustling tourism street of bars and nightclubs was the final episode of a long ongoing spat between two “bar touts”.

Col Anotai told The Phuket News today, “The two men had argued many times in the past. This time the argument escalated into a physical fight and as Pakorn Pongseeda was subdued, he pulled out a knife and stabbed Anuchet Chanwichit once in the right abdomen.”

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Waranya Prompinpiras

The Phuket News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



