Tourists in Patong beach, Phuket
Phuket

Bangla lady boy caught stealing tourists’ wallets

By TN / August 20, 2018

A lady boy has been taken to Patong Police station after being caught by tuk-tuk and taxi drivers after allegedly stealing tourists’ wallets on Bangla Road early today (August 20).

At about 5am this morning, taxi and tuk-tuk drivers were helping to catch a lady boy who had been allegedly stealing wallets from Republic of Czechoslovakia tourists while they were walking. Patong Police and tourist police were called to the scene.

