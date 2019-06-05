Ladyboy who pickpocketed British tourist on Walking Street arrested, admits to theft





Pattaya – At 2:00 pm this afternoon, June 6th, 2019, Pattaya city police announced they had arrested Mr. Vilas Wongsuwan, 29 years old, who goes by the nickname “Nan Soi 8” on charges of pickpocketing British National Mr. A. O., 49, earlier this week on Walking Street.

We reported on this incident and posted the CCTV footage earlier this week in which during the early morning hours of June 3rd, Mr. O’Malley, who admitted he was heavily intoxicated and had just arrived in Pattaya, can be seen on video being approached by a tall, dark-skinned individual who appeared to be a transgender or as they are called in Thailand, Ladyboy.

