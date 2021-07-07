5,000 bed field hospital to be set up at Suvarnabhumi Airport







A 5,000 bed field hospital is to be set up in the compound of Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport and is expected to become operational in August. The new facility is being established to address the current hospital bed shortage, being caused by a continued surge in COVID-19 cases, according to Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob.

The Transport Ministry has been asked by the Public Health Ministry to set up a field hospital in the airport’s 100,000m2 area of the Satellite 1 building. The second floor will be used for intensive care units and doctors’ facilities, while the third and fourth floors will be used to accommodate mild and asymptomatic patients.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World





