November 23, 2021

Prayut Happy with Tourism Recovery

2 mins ago TN
Fishing boats in Koh Kut Island

Fishing boats in Koh Kut Island, Trat province. Photo: Josef Knecht.




BANGKOK, Nov 23 (TNA) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was happy to find out that over 5 billion baht was circulated in the economy in the first month of the third phase of the We Travel Together tourism promotion program, according to the government spokesman.

Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, the spokesman, said Gen Prayut was satisfied with the report that over the past month 909,937people registered for travel subsidies under the third phase of the program and reserved 1,296,872 rooms at 4,113 hotels.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN

