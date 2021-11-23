Pro-monarchy group to rally against Amnesty International on November 25
A group of Thai citizens claiming to protect the monarchy plans to rally in front of Government House on Nov 25 to demand that Amnesty International cease its operations in Thailand.
The group, led by Noppadol Prompasit, on Tuesday revealed to the public a letter to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha calling for the government to conduct an investigation into Amnesty International Thailand to determine whether its activities could be regarded as a threat to national security and the royal institution.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Mongkol Bangprapa
BANGKOK POST
