Thai officials closely monitoring bird flu









BANGKOK (NNT) – Following a report from China that a woman died from the H5N6 strain of avian influenza last month, the Department of Livestock Development is on high alert to prevent the spread of the virus into the country.

Livestock Development Department director-general Sorravis Thaneto said the Chinese government has announced that a 54-year-old woman from Sichuan province has died from the H5N6 virus on November 23rd. The recent announcement came amid recent reports by the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) revealing that the number of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) infection cases has risen continuously since January 2021, with 61 patients found infected with the H5N6 virus this year.

