December 11, 2021

Thai officials closely monitoring bird flu

3 hours ago TN
Poultry Chicken farm

Poultry Chicken farm. Photo: Max Pixel. CC0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Following a report from China that a woman died from the H5N6 strain of avian influenza last month, the Department of Livestock Development is on high alert to prevent the spread of the virus into the country.

Livestock Development Department director-general Sorravis Thaneto said the Chinese government has announced that a 54-year-old woman from Sichuan province has died from the H5N6 virus on November 23rd. The recent announcement came amid recent reports by the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) revealing that the number of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) infection cases has risen continuously since January 2021, with 61 patients found infected with the H5N6 virus this year.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Suwit Rattiwan,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Marijuana dish at Cannabis restaurant

Ministry of Public Health will push for legalisation of all cannabis parts

3 hours ago TN
Teriyaki chicken and broccoli

133 Thai Eateries Listed in Michelin’s Bib Gourmand 2022

4 hours ago TN
View from the Sathorn Unique Tower, Bangkok

Prayut Thanks Thais for Making Bangkok the Best Workation City

2 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

HINO truck fire engine in Thailand

Employee ‘angry’ at boss blows up warehouse in Nakhon Pathom

6 mins ago TN
An Elephant in Thailand

Swiss man creates elephant sanctuary in Phuket

18 mins ago TN
Marijuana dish at Cannabis restaurant

Ministry of Public Health will push for legalisation of all cannabis parts

3 hours ago TN
Thai traffic officer in Chinatown

Warning of excessive PM2.5 dust in and around Bangkok on December 15th-18th

3 hours ago TN
Poultry Chicken farm

Thai officials closely monitoring bird flu

3 hours ago TN