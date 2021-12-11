December 11, 2021

Warning of excessive PM2.5 dust in and around Bangkok on December 15th-18th

3 hours ago TN
Thai traffic officer in Chinatown

Thai traffic officer in Chinatown, Bangkok.




People living in Bangkok and its surroundings have been advised that accumulated PM2.5 dust in the atmosphere will exceed safety levels from Wednesday through Saturday of next week.

Atthaphol Charoenchansa, director-general of the Pollution Control Department, said air quality across the country, including Bangkok, remained well within the safety standard of 50 microns since measurements were taken at 7am this morning.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

