Ministry of Public Health will push for legalisation of all cannabis parts
The Ministry of Public Health will next year push for legalisation of all cannabis parts, lifting the last remaining hurdle preventing full use and commercialisation of the plant.
Thailand earlier removed stems, roots, leaves and sprigs of cannabis from its Category 5 narcotics list, but kept flowers and buds on it.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!