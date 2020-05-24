Sun. May 24th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Thai hospitality impresses French tourists during COVID-19 lockdown

1 min read
27 mins ago TN
Busy road in Koh Samui Island

Busy road in Koh Samui Island, Surat Thani province. Photo: Luigi Rosa / flickr.


SURAT THANI(NNT)- A French family stranded on Ko Samui for months after their holiday was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic is impressed with the Thai hospitality and help they have received during their extended stay.

French media has reported the story of the family from France who were spending their holidays in Thailand, when the global health crisis forced countries in the region to close their borders, and cease international air travel.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Less tourism leads changes in post-Coronavirus ‘new normal’: Poll

16 mins ago TN
1 min read

Prayut orders investigation into state quarantine kickbacks

19 mins ago TN
1 min read

Pheu Thai Party gears up to grill Government over 1.9 trillion baht loan

23 mins ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Less tourism leads changes in post-Coronavirus ‘new normal’: Poll

16 mins ago TN
1 min read

Prayut orders investigation into state quarantine kickbacks

19 mins ago TN
1 min read

Pheu Thai Party gears up to grill Government over 1.9 trillion baht loan

23 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thai hospitality impresses French tourists during COVID-19 lockdown

27 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close