Thai hospitality impresses French tourists during COVID-19 lockdown





SURAT THANI(NNT)- A French family stranded on Ko Samui for months after their holiday was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic is impressed with the Thai hospitality and help they have received during their extended stay.

French media has reported the story of the family from France who were spending their holidays in Thailand, when the global health crisis forced countries in the region to close their borders, and cease international air travel.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand

