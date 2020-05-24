Sun. May 24th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Pheu Thai Party gears up to grill Government over 1.9 trillion baht loan

1 min read
19 mins ago TN
Pheu Thai Party logo

Pheu Thai Party logo. Photo: Pheu Thai.


Opposition Pheu Thai Party is gearing up to grill the Government in parliament over three executive decrees, which authorize the administration to secure 1.9 trillion baht in loans to cushion the economic and social impacts of COVID-19.

Pheu Thai Party’s chief strategist, Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan, held a tele-conference today with core members of the strategic committee, namely Pokin Polakul, Wattana Muangsook, Noppadol Patthama, Chaikasem Nitisiri, Kittirat Na Ranong, Pongthem Thepkanchana, Worawat Uah-apinyakul and Suchart Thadathamrogwech and others.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Less tourism leads changes in post-Coronavirus ‘new normal’: Poll

11 mins ago TN
1 min read

Prayut orders investigation into state quarantine kickbacks

14 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thai hospitality impresses French tourists during COVID-19 lockdown

22 mins ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Less tourism leads changes in post-Coronavirus ‘new normal’: Poll

11 mins ago TN
1 min read

Prayut orders investigation into state quarantine kickbacks

14 mins ago TN
1 min read

Pheu Thai Party gears up to grill Government over 1.9 trillion baht loan

19 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thai hospitality impresses French tourists during COVID-19 lockdown

22 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close