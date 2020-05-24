Pheu Thai Party gears up to grill Government over 1.9 trillion baht loan





Opposition Pheu Thai Party is gearing up to grill the Government in parliament over three executive decrees, which authorize the administration to secure 1.9 trillion baht in loans to cushion the economic and social impacts of COVID-19.

Pheu Thai Party’s chief strategist, Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan, held a tele-conference today with core members of the strategic committee, namely Pokin Polakul, Wattana Muangsook, Noppadol Patthama, Chaikasem Nitisiri, Kittirat Na Ranong, Pongthem Thepkanchana, Worawat Uah-apinyakul and Suchart Thadathamrogwech and others.

By Thai PBS World

