Thu. May 21st, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Balancing act for Prayut as storm over party leadership looms

1 min read
6 mins ago TN
Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha in Russia

Meeting with Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha in Russia. Photo: kremlin.ru.


A leadership battle is simmering in the core coalition Palang Pracharath Party, with its influential chief strategist General Prawit Wongsuwan being pushed by his supporters in the party to replace current leader Uttama Savanayana.

Key party figures are playing down reports of a power struggle, but they are also refusing to rule out the possibility of Prawit taking the helm of the largest partner in the coalition government.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Special Flight Evacuates Stranded Indian Nationals due COVID-19

24 mins ago TN
1 min read

Former foreign minister Surapong Tovichakchaikul dies of cancer

1 day ago TN
1 min read

94 years jail term for ex-Buddhism office chief Panom Sornsilp

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Balancing act for Prayut as storm over party leadership looms

6 mins ago TN
1 min read

Prison governor dismissed for letting inmate have conjugal sex

15 mins ago TN
1 min read

Special Flight Evacuates Stranded Indian Nationals due COVID-19

24 mins ago TN
1 min read

Deputy PM Prawit collaborates with forest restoration project in Chiang Mai

29 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close