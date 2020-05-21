Balancing act for Prayut as storm over party leadership looms

Balancing act for Prayut as storm over party leadership looms1 min read
A leadership battle is simmering in the core coalition Palang Pracharath Party, with its influential chief strategist General Prawit Wongsuwan being pushed by his supporters in the party to replace current leader Uttama Savanayana.
Key party figures are playing down reports of a power struggle, but they are also refusing to rule out the possibility of Prawit taking the helm of the largest partner in the coalition government.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World