Thailand to Open for Specific groups of Visitors

Thailand to Open for Specific groups of Visitors1 min read
BANGKOK (NNT) – The CCSA is considering opening the kingdom to certain visitors, in order to boost the economy after 28 days without a domestic viral infection.
Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Sitation Administration is considering opening the country to two groups of foreign visitors. The first group of visitors is those who have already applied to come to Thailand knowing they must undergo 14 days in state quarantine. This group comprises over 700 investors, 2,200 workers with specific skills, and 2,000 foreigners who have a family in Thailand, along with over 30,000 health and wellness tourists.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Sirakij Pornbanggird
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand