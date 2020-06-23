June 23, 2020

Thailand to Open for Specific groups of Visitors

Emirates aircrew at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

BANGKOK (NNT) – The CCSA is considering opening the kingdom to certain visitors, in order to boost the economy after 28 days without a domestic viral infection.

Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Sitation Administration is considering opening the country to two groups of foreign visitors. The first group of visitors is those who have already applied to come to Thailand knowing they must undergo 14 days in state quarantine. This group comprises over 700 investors, 2,200 workers with specific skills, and 2,000 foreigners who have a family in Thailand, along with over 30,000 health and wellness tourists.

