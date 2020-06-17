Wed. Jun 17th, 2020

COVID-19: Tourism businesses ready to resume after lifting of restrictions

Luxury resort in Phuket Island

Luxury resort in Phuket Island. Photo: pxfuel. CC0.


TRAT (NNT) – Fifty-one hotels and resorts in Trat province have joined a “stay one night, get one night free” campaign to promote tourism under new normal conditions.

The Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s (TAT) Trat Office, chaired a meeting to discuss preparations for a project to promote tourism in Trat province. The President of the Trat Tourism Association, Viyada Srong, together with hotel and resort operators in the eastern province, were in attendance to support the “stay one night, get one night free” campaign. Travelers, who spend a night at hotels or resorts in Trat, and pay a room rate of 500 to 7,500 baht a night, will have the privilege of staying an additional night, free of charge. The campaign is supported by 51 hotels and resorts in Trat. It will run from July to September this year.

