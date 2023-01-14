Alleged Singaporean Hacker Arrested in Bangkok

4 hours ago TN
Street in Bang Kapi district, Bangkok

Street in Bang Kapi district of Bangkok. Photo: Serj Kras.




An alleged Singaporean hacker who was using a fake passport and a Thai woman were arrested in Bangkok with illegal drugs, according to Thai law enforcement.

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) Police told the press yesterday (January 12th) that they have arrested MR. ONG JIAN ZHEN, 32, Singaporean national. Police also arrested Ms. Anayaluck Chuenjai, 28, at a condominium in the Huai Khwang district.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational



