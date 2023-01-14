Pattaya City Officials Considering Banning Parking on Beach Side of Pattaya Beach Road Again

3 hours ago TN
Beach Road in Pattaya near Walking Street

Beach Road in Pattaya near Walking Street. Photo: Ruslik0.




Pattaya City officials are considering cancelling an order implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic allowing parking on the beach side of Pattaya Beach, but have yet to make any final decisions while they listen to all opinions.

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, parking directly on the beach was prohibited to allow traffic to flow smoothly, according to Pattaya City Traffic Police. However, due to a lack of foreign tourists and closed borders for almost three years due to Covid-19 parking was allowed after many petitions from beach vendors.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Pattaya from a balcony of the Long Beach Garden hotel

Australian Woman Runs Over and Kills Street Painter in Pattaya

1 day ago TN
Bar girls in Walking Street, Pattaya

Russian Tourist Physically Assaulted for Allegedly Refusing to Pay 60-Baht Bar Bill in Pattaya

1 day ago TN
Bar girls in Pattaya

Pattaya Police Continue Raids on Venues Allegedly Violating Legal Closing Times

3 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Beach Road in Pattaya near Walking Street

Pattaya City Officials Considering Banning Parking on Beach Side of Pattaya Beach Road Again

3 hours ago TN
Street in Bang Kapi district, Bangkok

Alleged Singaporean Hacker Arrested in Bangkok

4 hours ago TN
Wat Nong Hoi in Ratchaburi

Cold weather forecast on Sunday for most of Thailand

4 hours ago TN
The Prime Minister debates at the meeting House of Representatives, Parliament of Thailand

House paves way for first casino in Thailand

4 hours ago TN
Thai grilled pork meatballs, Isan food. Street food vendor

20 students in Samut Prakan sent to hospital with suspected food poisoning

16 hours ago TN