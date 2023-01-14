Pattaya City Officials Considering Banning Parking on Beach Side of Pattaya Beach Road Again









Pattaya City officials are considering cancelling an order implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic allowing parking on the beach side of Pattaya Beach, but have yet to make any final decisions while they listen to all opinions.

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, parking directly on the beach was prohibited to allow traffic to flow smoothly, according to Pattaya City Traffic Police. However, due to a lack of foreign tourists and closed borders for almost three years due to Covid-19 parking was allowed after many petitions from beach vendors.

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News

