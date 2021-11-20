November 20, 2021

Government continues pursuing civil partnership bill for same-sex marriage

LGBT pride flag also known as rainbow flag

BANGKOK (NNT) – In response to the Constitutional Court’s ruling that the current marriage law which only permits marriages between men and women is unconstitutional, the government says it is pursuing the enactment of the Civil Partnership Bill to allow same-sex partners to apply for marriage licenses.

Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said the government is in the process of proposing the Civil Partnership Bill, which has already been approved by the Cabinet and the Office of the Council of State. The bill, once in effect, allows same-sex couples to apply for a marriage license. It is currently being reviewed by the parliament whip.

