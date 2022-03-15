March 15, 2022

FDA Found Harmful Substances in Sausages

6 hours ago TN
Street food in Thailand. grilled fermented pork balls and sticky rice sausage, originally from the Isan region

Street food in Thailand. grilled fermented pork balls and sticky rice sausage, originally from the Isan region. Photo: Takeaway. CC BY-SA 3.0.




BANGKOK, March 14 (TNA) – The Food and Drug Administration found the harmful content of nitrate and benzoic acid in sausages and blamed them for the illnesses of many children who ate such substandard products.

FDA deputy secretary-general Weerachai Nolwachai said his organization took action after the Poison Center of Ramathibodi Hospital found 14 children suffering methemoglobinemia after consuming unbranded sausages in eight provinces namely Chiang Mai, Phetchaburi, Saraburi, Trang, Phayao, Songkhlra, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Kanchanaburi.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Deputy Prime Minister Gen. Prawit Wongsuwan in 2018

Right time for Thai House dissolution is after APEC Summit: DPM Prawit

6 hours ago TN
Thai election. Poll station at Wat Lamai

Bangkok, Pattaya polls set for May 22

23 hours ago TN
Supermarket cashiers wear masks and face shields to maintain physical distance amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Bangkok

Four possible cases of BA.2.2 Omicron sub-variant detected in Thailand no cause for alarm

23 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Rajamangala University of Technology in Bangkok.

Freshman dies from beating during hazing in Korat

5 hours ago TN
Deputy Prime Minister Gen. Prawit Wongsuwan in 2018

Right time for Thai House dissolution is after APEC Summit: DPM Prawit

6 hours ago TN
Street food in Thailand. grilled fermented pork balls and sticky rice sausage, originally from the Isan region

FDA Found Harmful Substances in Sausages

6 hours ago TN
Buriram city center

Police hunt continues for fugitive forest ranger in Buri Ram

6 hours ago TN
Thai election. Poll station at Wat Lamai

Bangkok, Pattaya polls set for May 22

23 hours ago TN