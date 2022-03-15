FDA Found Harmful Substances in Sausages
BANGKOK, March 14 (TNA) – The Food and Drug Administration found the harmful content of nitrate and benzoic acid in sausages and blamed them for the illnesses of many children who ate such substandard products.
FDA deputy secretary-general Weerachai Nolwachai said his organization took action after the Poison Center of Ramathibodi Hospital found 14 children suffering methemoglobinemia after consuming unbranded sausages in eight provinces namely Chiang Mai, Phetchaburi, Saraburi, Trang, Phayao, Songkhlra, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Kanchanaburi.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA
