March 15, 2022

Police hunt continues for fugitive forest ranger in Buri Ram

Buriram city center

BURI RAM: The manhunt continued for a third day on Tuesday for a forest ranger who allegedly burst into his estranged wife’s house and opened fire with a shotgun, killing her 20-year-old son by a previous marriage as she and her new husband fled.

More than 100 police from Nakhon Ratchasima-based Provincial Police Region 3 office, local police and forestry officials were tracking down Phitphirun Phiraphop, 45.

