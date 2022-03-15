Police hunt continues for fugitive forest ranger in Buri Ram
BURI RAM: The manhunt continued for a third day on Tuesday for a forest ranger who allegedly burst into his estranged wife’s house and opened fire with a shotgun, killing her 20-year-old son by a previous marriage as she and her new husband fled.
More than 100 police from Nakhon Ratchasima-based Provincial Police Region 3 office, local police and forestry officials were tracking down Phitphirun Phiraphop, 45.
Surachai Piragsa
BANGKOK POST
