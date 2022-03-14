Specialists from 3 Hospitals Invited to New Tangmo Autopsy
BANGKOK, March 14 – The Justice Ministry invited experienced doctors from three hospitals to a committee to handle the second autopsy of actress Pattaratida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong and also asked Dr Khunying Porntip Rojanasunan to observe the examination as the late actress’s relatives suspect a “burn” on her chest.
Thanakrit Jit-areerat, secretary to the justice minister, said the ministry received a written request for the second autopsy from the lawyer of Tangmo’s mother and the Institute of Forensic Medicine which was responsible for the autopsy would set up a committee to handle the repeated examination.
