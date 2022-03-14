Four possible cases of BA.2.2 Omicron sub-variant detected in Thailand no cause for alarm

Supermarket cashiers wear masks and face shields to maintain physical distance amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Bangkok. Photo: © ILO/Chet Thaochoo. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.









The Thai Medical Sciences Department has found four possible cases of infection by the BA.2.2 strain of the COVID-19 Omicron sub-variant in Thailand, but has asked the public not to panic because BA.2.2 is not yet regarded as a variant of concern, said the department’s head, Dr. Supakit Sirilak today (Monday).

The strain was found in one foreigner and three Thais, with confirmation still pending. He said, presently, there is insufficient information to assess the severity or transmissibility of the strain accurately.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





