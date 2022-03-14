Four possible cases of BA.2.2 Omicron sub-variant detected in Thailand no cause for alarm
The Thai Medical Sciences Department has found four possible cases of infection by the BA.2.2 strain of the COVID-19 Omicron sub-variant in Thailand, but has asked the public not to panic because BA.2.2 is not yet regarded as a variant of concern, said the department’s head, Dr. Supakit Sirilak today (Monday).
The strain was found in one foreigner and three Thais, with confirmation still pending. He said, presently, there is insufficient information to assess the severity or transmissibility of the strain accurately.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
