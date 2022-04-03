Khaosan Road businesses drop plans for Songkran celebrations
Business owners in the Khaosan area of Bangkok have decided to cancel plans for Songkran celebrations this year, citing the multiple restrictions with which they would have to comply.
President of the Khaosan Road Business Operators Association, Sanga Ruangwattanakul, said association members have met to discuss the required safety measures, such being held accountable if revellers remove their face masks, the ban on alcohol in the celebration ground and having to provide free face masks to the revellers if their masks become wet.
He said having to comply with such measures will present too much risk.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
