Aswin to resign as Bangkok governor Thursday

The Baiyoke Tower II in in the Ratchathewi District Bangkok, second tallest building in Thailand. Photo: pxhere.









Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang said on Wednesday he will resign on Thursday, reaffirming his intention to run in the gubernatorial election tentatively set for May 22.

Pol Gen Aswin, who was appointed to the position by the previous coup government, was speaking after opening a new building at Public Health Service Centre 51 in Soi Phahon Yothin 24 of Chatuchak district.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Supoj Wancharoen

BANGKOK POST

