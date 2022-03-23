Aswin to resign as Bangkok governor Thursday
Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang said on Wednesday he will resign on Thursday, reaffirming his intention to run in the gubernatorial election tentatively set for May 22.
Pol Gen Aswin, who was appointed to the position by the previous coup government, was speaking after opening a new building at Public Health Service Centre 51 in Soi Phahon Yothin 24 of Chatuchak district.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Supoj Wancharoen
BANGKOK POST
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!