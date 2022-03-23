Chinese teen dies after crashing his motorbike into a tree in Pattaya
A young Chinese motorbike rider has been pronounced dead at the scene after crashing his bike in the Pattaya area.
Emergency responders were notified of the accident at 11:00 P.M. on Pattaya Second Road Jomtien in Nongprue on Monday evening, March 21st, 2022.
Police, emergency responders, and The Pattaya News arrived at the scene to find the body of the driver who was identified as MR.HOU MAN KWOK, 19, a Chinese national, lying on the road. He had been wearing a protective motorbike helmet, however, was believed to have died instantly in the accident.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By GoongNang(GN)
The Pattaya News
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!