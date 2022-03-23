Transport Ministry to Transfer Three Provincial Airports to AOT









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Ministry of Transport has indicated that it will transfer the management of three provincial airports to Airports of Thailand (AOT) next month.

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said the three airports – in the provinces of Krabi, Udon Thani and Buri Ram – are currently being run by the Department of Airports (DoA).

According to the minister, the government has resolved to transfer management of the airports to AOT.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Na-ark Rojanasuvan,

Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





