March 23, 2022

Transport Ministry to Transfer Three Provincial Airports to AOT

20 mins ago TN
Udon Thani International Airport

Udon Thani International Airport. Photo: Kritsada Hr.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Ministry of Transport has indicated that it will transfer the management of three provincial airports to Airports of Thailand (AOT) next month.

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said the three airports – in the provinces of Krabi, Udon Thani and Buri Ram – are currently being run by the Department of Airports (DoA).

According to the minister, the government has resolved to transfer management of the airports to AOT.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Na-ark Rojanasuvan,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

favicon tn b

TN

