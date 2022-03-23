Transport Ministry to Transfer Three Provincial Airports to AOT
BANGKOK (NNT) – The Ministry of Transport has indicated that it will transfer the management of three provincial airports to Airports of Thailand (AOT) next month.
Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said the three airports – in the provinces of Krabi, Udon Thani and Buri Ram – are currently being run by the Department of Airports (DoA).
According to the minister, the government has resolved to transfer management of the airports to AOT.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Na-ark Rojanasuvan,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand
