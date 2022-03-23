Siriraj Hospital Conducts Abdominal Multi-Organ Transplant
BANGKOK, March 23 (TNA) – Siriraj Hospital is the first hospital in the country that successfully conducted abdominal multi-organ transplant covering a stomach, liver, pancreas and intestine in seven hours.
Dr Prasit Watanapa, dean of the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, and Dr Visit Wamwanich, director of Siriraj Hospital, said the hospital admitted a patient who had undergone an operation to remove a tumor from her intestine. Later the patient suffered an abdominal blood clot which blocked blood supply to many organs in the abdomen.
TNA
