March 23, 2022

Siriraj Hospital Conducts Abdominal Multi-Organ Transplant

10 mins ago TN
The Siriraj Hospital and the former Thon Buri Railway Station in Bangkok Noi District, Bangkok

The Siriraj Hospital and the former Thon Buri Railway Station in Bangkok Noi District, Bangkok. Photo: Preecha MJ. CC BY-SA 4.0.




BANGKOK, March 23 (TNA) – Siriraj Hospital is the first hospital in the country that successfully conducted abdominal multi-organ transplant covering a stomach, liver, pancreas and intestine in seven hours.

Dr Prasit Watanapa, dean of the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, and Dr Visit Wamwanich, director of Siriraj Hospital, said the hospital admitted a patient who had undergone an operation to remove a tumor from her intestine. Later the patient suffered an abdominal blood clot which blocked blood supply to many organs in the abdomen.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Scientist working on ChulaCov19 COVID-19 vaccine

Cabinet approves ฿8.4bn for COVID-19 treatment, frontline medical staff

6 mins ago TN
Udon Thani International Airport

Transport Ministry to Transfer Three Provincial Airports to AOT

15 mins ago TN
Bangkok International Motor Show

Fleets of EVs Flock to 43rd Bangkok International Motor Show

18 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Street in downtown Nakhon Si Thammarat

‘Wanted’ drug smuggler, girlfriend arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat

2 mins ago TN
Scientist working on ChulaCov19 COVID-19 vaccine

Cabinet approves ฿8.4bn for COVID-19 treatment, frontline medical staff

6 mins ago TN
The Siriraj Hospital and the former Thon Buri Railway Station in Bangkok Noi District, Bangkok

Siriraj Hospital Conducts Abdominal Multi-Organ Transplant

10 mins ago TN
Udon Thani International Airport

Transport Ministry to Transfer Three Provincial Airports to AOT

15 mins ago TN
Toyota Commuter ambulance in Thailand

Chinese teen dies after crashing his motorbike into a tree in Pattaya

20 mins ago TN