Siriraj Hospital Conducts Abdominal Multi-Organ Transplant

The Siriraj Hospital and the former Thon Buri Railway Station in Bangkok Noi District, Bangkok. Photo: Preecha MJ. CC BY-SA 4.0.









BANGKOK, March 23 (TNA) – Siriraj Hospital is the first hospital in the country that successfully conducted abdominal multi-organ transplant covering a stomach, liver, pancreas and intestine in seven hours.

Dr Prasit Watanapa, dean of the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, and Dr Visit Wamwanich, director of Siriraj Hospital, said the hospital admitted a patient who had undergone an operation to remove a tumor from her intestine. Later the patient suffered an abdominal blood clot which blocked blood supply to many organs in the abdomen.

TNA

