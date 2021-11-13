Man reportedly fires gunshot in public and accidentally injures security guard in Pattaya
An unknown man reportedly fired a gunshot in public last night (November 11th) on Pattaya Beach Road. A security guard nearby accidentally suffered injuries to his left hand from the incident.
The Pattaya City Police were notified of the incident at 9:00 P.M. opposite Tipp Plaza.
Police and The Pattaya News arrived at the scene to find spots of blood on the ground and several onlookers standing around looking anxious. The injured security guard, Mr. Thanom Sanenarong, 57, had already been taken to a nearby hospital before reporters from TPN media arrived.
By GoongNang(GN)
The Pattaya News
