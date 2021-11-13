Man reportedly fires gunshot in public and accidentally injures security guard in Pattaya

Pickup and cars parked in a empty street at night in Thailand. Photo: Brooukey Hong / PxHere. CC0.









An unknown man reportedly fired a gunshot in public last night (November 11th) on Pattaya Beach Road. A security guard nearby accidentally suffered injuries to his left hand from the incident.

The Pattaya City Police were notified of the incident at 9:00 P.M. opposite Tipp Plaza.

Police and The Pattaya News arrived at the scene to find spots of blood on the ground and several onlookers standing around looking anxious. The injured security guard, Mr. Thanom Sanenarong, 57, had already been taken to a nearby hospital before reporters from TPN media arrived.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By GoongNang(GN)

The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





