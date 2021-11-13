November 13, 2021

Man reportedly fires gunshot in public and accidentally injures security guard in Pattaya

8 hours ago TN
Pickup and cars parked in a empty street at night in Thailand.

Pickup and cars parked in a empty street at night in Thailand. Photo: Brooukey Hong / PxHere. CC0.




An unknown man reportedly fired a gunshot in public last night (November 11th) on Pattaya Beach Road. A security guard nearby accidentally suffered injuries to his left hand from the incident.

The Pattaya City Police were notified of the incident at 9:00 P.M. opposite Tipp Plaza.

Police and The Pattaya News arrived at the scene to find spots of blood on the ground and several onlookers standing around looking anxious. The injured security guard, Mr. Thanom Sanenarong, 57, had already been taken to a nearby hospital before reporters from TPN media arrived.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By GoongNang(GN)
The Pattaya News

