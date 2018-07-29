Pattaya City Police arrests nearly 100 teenage motorbike racers, confiscates bikes





Pattaya – On the early morning hours of July 29th, 2018, at roughly 1:30AM right after the religious holidays have ended, Lt. Gen. Nantachat Supamongkol, Chonburi Police Chief and his team responded to complaints from concerned citizens of large “gangs” of teenagers racing loud and large bikes at high speeds dangerously through the streets of Jomtien at various locations.

He and his team arrived at the source of the complaints on Second Road and discovered nearly one hundred juveniles near the area of Jomtien Second Road, with many bystanders and people watching as well as roughly thirty large bikes and racers.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article