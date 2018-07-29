Northern provinces warned to watch out for flash floods

Flood rescue operation
July 29, 2018

Directors of public disaster prevention and mitigation centres in all northern provinces have been ordered to watch out for flash floods and landslides in the wake of possible heavy rains now until Monday.

The northern provinces which are likely to face heavy rains include Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Mae Hong Son, Nan, Phrae, Phayao, Lampang, Lamphun, Uttradit, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Tak, Phitsanuloke, Phichit and Phetchabun.

