November 13, 2021

Motorbike rider jumps off Phuket bridge

7 hours ago TN
The Sarasin Bridge connecting the mainland of Phuket and Phang Nga

The Sarasin Bridge connecting the mainland of Phuket and Phang Nga. Photo: Roma Neus. CC BY 3.0.




PHUKET: Police and rescue workers are scouring the waters between Phuket and the mainland at the northern end of the island after a young man was seen parking his motorbike halfway across the Thao Thepkrasattri Bridge onto Phuket and jumping over the side to the water below.

Officers at the Khlok Kloi Police Station were notified of the incident by a motorist at 7:40am.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

