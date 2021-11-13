Motorbike rider jumps off Phuket bridge
PHUKET: Police and rescue workers are scouring the waters between Phuket and the mainland at the northern end of the island after a young man was seen parking his motorbike halfway across the Thao Thepkrasattri Bridge onto Phuket and jumping over the side to the water below.
Officers at the Khlok Kloi Police Station were notified of the incident by a motorist at 7:40am.
By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News
