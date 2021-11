A man who presented a threatening note to a staffer at a Bangkok Bank branch in Chon Buri and fled with 600,000 baht on Friday afternoon was caught a few hours later in Chai Nat.

The suspect later told investigators that he had more than 3 million baht in credit-card debt, police said.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

