September 8, 2022

Thai medical organisations ask government to rethink cannabis legalisation

9 hours ago TN
Cannabis herbal tea and marijuana leaves

Cannabis herbal tea and marijuana leaves. Photo: Chulalongkorn University.




The Medical Council of Thailand, along with 16 other medical organisations and royal colleges, have signed a petition seeking to limit the use of cannabis to medical purposes and firmly opposing its use for recreational purposes.

They claim that the current policies, which do not consider cannabis to be a dangerous or illegal drug and allow people to grow and use cannabis for treatment by themselves, are causing problems which will lead to negative consequences in the near future.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



