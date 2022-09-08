DJ Man, Baitoey Summoned for Forex-3D Ponzi scheme









BANGKOK, Sept 8 (TNA) – The Department of Special Investigation suspected celebrities DJ Man and Baitoey of involvement in the Forex-3D Ponzi scheme and summoned them to acknowledge charges.

Wisanu Chimtrakul, DSI’s director for illegal financial business crime, said public prosecutors responsible for special litigation recommended the DSI question 16 more people in the case.

