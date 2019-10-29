Arrest warrant issued for Mae Manee for alleged Ponzi scheme





The Criminal Court today (Tuesday) issued a warrant for the arrest of Mae Manee and her boyfriend for allegedly operating a Ponzi investment scheme, which has reportedly duped hundreds of investors out of millions of baht with her offer of 93% returns.

Mae Manee, or Ms. Wanthanee Tipprawet, a former online doll trader, and her boyfriend, Methee Chinpa, have been charged with public fraud and violations of the computer crime law.

By Thai PBS World

