Tue. Oct 29th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Arrest warrant issued for Mae Manee for alleged Ponzi scheme

1 min read
9 mins ago TN
Street in in Ubon Ratchathani town

Police pick up patrolling in Ubon Ratchathani. Photo: Ilya Plekhanov.


The Criminal Court today (Tuesday) issued a warrant for the arrest of Mae Manee and her boyfriend for allegedly operating a Ponzi investment scheme, which has reportedly duped hundreds of investors out of millions of baht with her offer of 93% returns.

Mae Manee, or Ms. Wanthanee Tipprawet, a former online doll trader, and her boyfriend, Methee Chinpa, have been charged with public fraud and violations of the computer crime law.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

PrEP HIV-prevention med makes progress in Thailand

16 mins ago TN
1 min read

Transport Minister confirms no Hat Yai – Chiang Rai airport closures

23 mins ago TN
1 min read

Indian tourism is the future of Thailand

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Arrest warrant issued for Mae Manee for alleged Ponzi scheme

9 mins ago TN
1 min read

Brit ram raider, Aussie Hell’s Angel arrested in Chon Buri

13 mins ago TN
1 min read

PrEP HIV-prevention med makes progress in Thailand

16 mins ago TN
1 min read

Indian tourist dies after pulled from surf at Kata Beach

19 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close