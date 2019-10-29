Tue. Oct 29th, 2019

Brit ram raider, Aussie Hell’s Angel arrested in Chon Buri

Man riding a Harley-Davidson

Man riding a Harley-Davidson motorbike. Photo: steelfish (Pixabay)


BANGKOK: A British man wanted for ram raiding a supermarket in the UK and an Australian member of the Hell’s Angels biker gang and have been arrested by Immigration officers in Chon Buri, the Immigration Bureau has reported.

British national D. T., 35, was arrested in Chon Buri province after British authorities brought him to Thai Immigration’s attention, a press conference in Bangkok was told yesterday (Oct 28).

