Second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge officially opens
The second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge, across the Moei River in Mae Sot district of Thailand’s north-western province of Tak, was officially opened to traffic today (Wednesday). The new crossing is expected to help boost Thai exports to 100 billion baht a year, from 78 billion at present.
The opening ceremony was jointly led by Thai Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob and U Han Saw, Myanmar’s minister of construction. Mr. Saksayam also handed over an office building, a border road and office equipment to Myanmar.
By Thai PBS World