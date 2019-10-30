Fri. Nov 1st, 2019

Second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge officially opens

2 days ago
Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge

Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge. Photo: GFDL.


The second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge, across the Moei River in Mae Sot district of Thailand’s north-western province of Tak, was officially opened to traffic today (Wednesday). The new crossing is expected to help boost Thai exports to 100 billion baht a year, from 78 billion at present.

The opening ceremony was jointly led by Thai Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob and U Han Saw, Myanmar’s minister of construction. Mr. Saksayam also handed over an office building, a border road and office equipment to Myanmar.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

