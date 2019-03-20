Gen Prayut and Suu Kyi open 2nd Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge





Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha joined Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi today to preside over the opening of the second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge across the Moei River, linking Thailand’s Mae Sot district and Myawaddy town in Myanmar.

Thai Government deputy spokesman Lt-Gen Weerachon Sukhondhapatipak said Prime Minister Prayut hailed the opening of the bridge as evidence of the close relationship between Thailand and Myanmar and a reaffirmation of the natural strategic partnership between the two countries.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



