Gen Prayut and Suu Kyi open 2nd Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge

By TN / March 20, 2019

Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha joined Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi today to preside over the opening of the second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge across the Moei River, linking Thailand’s Mae Sot district and Myawaddy town in Myanmar.

Thai Government deputy spokesman Lt-Gen Weerachon Sukhondhapatipak said Prime Minister Prayut hailed the opening of the bridge as evidence of the close relationship between Thailand and Myanmar and a reaffirmation of the natural strategic partnership between the two countries.

