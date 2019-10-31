Phuket expat charged in Australia over child sex offences

Phuket expat charged in Australia over child sex offences1 min read
PHUKET: P. H., a retired Australian school principal well known in Phuket for his deep involvement in local community charity projects, has been arrested in Australia on child sex offences allegedly committed as far back as the 1970s an ’80s.
H., now 78, was arrested Tuesday night last week (Oct 22) while attempting to board a flight at Melbourne Airport, a police spokesperson confirmed to Australia newspaper The Age.
By The Phuket News