Phuket expat charged in Australia over child sex offences





PHUKET: P. H., a retired Australian school principal well known in Phuket for his deep involvement in local community charity projects, has been arrested in Australia on child sex offences allegedly committed as far back as the 1970s an ’80s.

H., now 78, was arrested Tuesday night last week (Oct 22) while attempting to board a flight at Melbourne Airport, a police spokesperson confirmed to Australia newspaper The Age.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



