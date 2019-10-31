Ex-con arrested for assault and robbery of tourists in Koh Samui

Ex-con arrested for assault and robbery of tourists in Koh Samui1 min read
A man accused of assaulting two foreign tourists in hotel rooms on Koh Samui in Surat Thani and stealing cash and valuables has been arrested in Nonthaburi province.
Somchai Duanglai was taken into custody at an apartment room in Muang district of Nonthaburi in the early hours of Thursday by police from Bophut police station in Surat Thani, Region 8 headquarters and the Crime Suppression Division.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS