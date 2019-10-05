5 year old boy falls from tenth floor in Nonthaburi, survives with only bruises





A 5 year old boy leaning from the balcony of a 10th floor condominium in the Muang Thong area in Nonthaburi, just North of Bangkok, fell at 7PM last evening. Miraculously, he survived with only minor bruises according to Rescue Officials.

The boy, who Thai media did not name due to his age and used a psuedoname, Mr. Mike, hit an awning on the way down and landed in a bush.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News / Source: Thairath.

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



