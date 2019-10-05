Fri. Oct 4th, 2019

5 year old boy falls from tenth floor in Nonthaburi, survives with only bruises

Condominium buildings on the river in Nonthaburi at night

Apartment buildings on the river in Nonthaburi at night. Photo: TheDigitalWay / Pixabay.


A 5 year old boy leaning from the balcony of a 10th floor condominium in the Muang Thong area in Nonthaburi, just North of Bangkok, fell at 7PM last evening. Miraculously, he survived with only minor bruises according to Rescue Officials.

The boy, who Thai media did not name due to his age and used a psuedoname, Mr. Mike, hit an awning on the way down and landed in a bush.

thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News / Source: Thairath.

