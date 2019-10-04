‘Billionaire’ left his ‘pretty’ bride with B3.5m debt





BURI RAM: The mother of a 30-year-old local woman who worked as a product presenter — locally dubbed a “pretty” — complained a man who described himself a billionaire left her daughter with a 3.5-million-baht debt for their luxurious wedding party.

The mother, who identified herself only as Noi, said at her one-storey home in tambon Salaeng Tone of Prakhon Chai district on Wednesday that the wedding party for her daughter Da and self-proclaimed billionaire Nut was held at a luxury hotel in Muang district of the northeastern province on May 10.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Surachai Piragsa

BANGKOK POST

