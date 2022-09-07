WHA and BYD to Announce Plans for EV Plant in Thailand









BANGKOK (NNT) – WHA Group, a Thai industrial estate developer, has indicated that the company and BYD, a Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, will soon announce plans for an EV manufacturing facility in Thailand.

WHA representatives said the two companies will hold a joint news conference on Thursday (8 Sep) to discuss plans for the EV plant at an industrial estate in Rayong province.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

