September 8, 2022

WHA and BYD to Announce Plans for EV Plant in Thailand

20 hours ago TN
Chinese electric car BYD E2 in a parking lot

Chinese electric car BYD E2 in a parking lot. Photo: Strilets. CC BY-SA 4.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – WHA Group, a Thai industrial estate developer, has indicated that the company and BYD, a Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, will soon announce plans for an EV manufacturing facility in Thailand.

WHA representatives said the two companies will hold a joint news conference on Thursday (8 Sep) to discuss plans for the EV plant at an industrial estate in Rayong province.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand



