Seven people die in typhoon-flooded parking lot in South Korea









Rescue teams have reported Wednesday the discovery of the bodies of seven people who drowned on Tuesday in a subway parking lot in the South Korean city of Pohang, which was flooding during the passage of Typhoon Hinnamnor.

Two survivors, a 39-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman, who were rescued after spending more than 12 hours without being able to get out of the parking lot and are in relatively good condition, Yonhap news agency reported.

These nine people had gone down during the early hours of Tuesday morning to move their cars from the parking lot of their residential complex because it was flooding due to heavy rains that swept the typhoon.

Rescue teams continue to drain the parking lot, although they have indicated that, in principle, they do not expect to find any more people who may have been trapped.

AT least seven people have died while trying to rescue their cars in an underground parking lot as Typhoon Hinnamnor battered South Korea's southern coast. pic.twitter.com/6TF1GG5Ee7 — Murat SONGÜN (@Sky_3800) September 7, 2022

In Pohang, a coastal city about 270 kilometers southeast of Seoul, another 66-year-old woman who also accessed the subway parking garage of her apartment block died Tuesday.

Hinnamnor, which, in addition to torrential rain, caused winds of about 140 kilometers per hour, has left images of supermarkets, streets or parking lots -both subway and outside- completely flooded in Pohang and other important damages in cities such as Busan, the second largest in the country.

In August, a historic volume of rainfall flooded entire neighborhoods in central Seoul and left 16 people dead, including three members of the same family who drowned in a crawl space apartment.

-Thailand News (TN)

