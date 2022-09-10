September 10, 2022

Newborn baby found deceased at Phuket temple

17 hours ago
A newborn baby was found deceased under a tree inside a temple in Kathu.

The Kathu Police was notified of the body at 5:00 P.M. yesterday (September 9th) at Ket Ho Temple.

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

