Newborn baby found deceased at Phuket temple
A newborn baby was found deceased under a tree inside a temple in Kathu.
The Kathu Police was notified of the body at 5:00 P.M. yesterday (September 9th) at Ket Ho Temple.
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
