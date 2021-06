PHUKET: No injuries have been reported after a fire broke out at a Korean restaurant in the Central shopping mall in Kathu earlier this afternoon (June 24).

The fire appeared to have started in the kitchen of the Sukishi charcoal grill restaurant, located on the third floor of the Central Festival side of the mall.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News