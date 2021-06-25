  • June 25, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Phuket
  3. Phuket Authorities Set…

Phuket Authorities Set Rules for Foreign Tourists from Europe and the USA

Phuket Authorities Set Rules for Foreign Tourists from Europe and the USA

Aerial view of Phuket international airport. Photo: F3rn4nd0.



BANGKOK (NNT) – Phuket authorities have elaborated on the rules for fully vaccinated people arriving from overseas, when the province reopens to foreign tourists from Europe and the USA on 1 July.

Provincial governor Narong Woonsiew said on Wednesday that visitors will come from low and medium-risk countries in Europe and from the USA. They will arrive on Thai Airways International flights from London, Frankfurt, Copenhagen, Paris and Zurich.

Before arrival, visitors must have a negative COVID-19 test, arrange COVID-19 insurance coverage of at least 100,000 USD and have a reservation at a hotel with a Safety and Health Administration (SHA) Plus certificate. On arrival, visitors will be tested again for COVID-19 at Phuket airport. They will then have to wait in their hotel room for the result. If negative, they can go out.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Woraprat Lerpaisal
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Pfizer vaccine approved by Thai FDA
News

Pfizer vaccine approved by Thai FDA

June 25, 2021
Two doses of Sinovac can stop spread of COVID: National Vaccine Institute
News

Two doses of Sinovac can stop spread...

June 25, 2021
Thailand records 3,644 new COVID cases and 44 deaths on Friday
News

Thailand records 3,644 new COVID cases and...

June 25, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.