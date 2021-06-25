Phuket Authorities Set Rules for Foreign Tourists from Europe and the USA







BANGKOK (NNT) – Phuket authorities have elaborated on the rules for fully vaccinated people arriving from overseas, when the province reopens to foreign tourists from Europe and the USA on 1 July.

Provincial governor Narong Woonsiew said on Wednesday that visitors will come from low and medium-risk countries in Europe and from the USA. They will arrive on Thai Airways International flights from London, Frankfurt, Copenhagen, Paris and Zurich.

Before arrival, visitors must have a negative COVID-19 test, arrange COVID-19 insurance coverage of at least 100,000 USD and have a reservation at a hotel with a Safety and Health Administration (SHA) Plus certificate. On arrival, visitors will be tested again for COVID-19 at Phuket airport. They will then have to wait in their hotel room for the result. If negative, they can go out.

Reporter: Woraprat Lerpaisal

National News Bureau of Thailand






