Man in rehab sets himself on fire in Chonburi, suffers 60% burn wounds









A man who suffered mental illness reportedly from drugs and was in rehabilitation set himself on fire and suffered 60% burn wounds to his body.

A Thai man only identified as “Eak” (32) soaked himself in oil before lighting himself with a lighter in front of his house in the Ban Puek subdistrict of Mueang district in Chonburi, his younger brother told Khunnatham rescue services.

