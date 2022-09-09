Thai Government Expresses Condolences on Late Queen Elizabeth II









BANGKOK, Sept 9 (TNA) – The government expressed condolences on the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, said a government spokesman.

Anucha Burapachaisri, deputy secretary-general to the prime minister and acting government spokesman, said the government extended the condolences in response to news about the passing of Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral Castle in Scotland in the afternoon of Sept 8, local time.

“The Thai Government would like to express profound condolences over the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II who was widely admired and revered by people around the world,” he said.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

