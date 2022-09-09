September 9, 2022

Thai Government Expresses Condolences on Late Queen Elizabeth II

14 hours ago TN
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Her Majesty Queen Elisabeth II. Photo: Lzur.




BANGKOK, Sept 9 (TNA) – The government expressed condolences on the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, said a government spokesman.

Anucha Burapachaisri, deputy secretary-general to the prime minister and acting government spokesman, said the government extended the condolences in response to news about the passing of Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral Castle in Scotland in the afternoon of Sept 8, local time.

“The Thai Government would like to express profound condolences over the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II who was widely admired and revered by people around the world,” he said.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of England

Queen Elizabeth II of England dies at age 96

1 day ago TN
Woman wearing face mask during the COVID-19 pandemic in Thailand.

COVID to be downgraded from October 1

2 days ago TN
Cannabis herbal tea and marijuana leaves

Thai medical organisations ask government to rethink cannabis legalisation

2 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Thai Government Expresses Condolences on Late Queen Elizabeth II

14 hours ago TN
Street in Khon Kaen, Isan

Businessman arrested in Khon Kaen for spa tub-murder of estranged wife’s lover

14 hours ago TN
Garbage in a area of an operating landfill

Over 80,000 Tons of Industrial Waste Illegally Dumped in Rayong

14 hours ago TN
Khlong Nung in Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani

Rangsit municipality on evacuation alert as canal overflows cause heavy flooding

15 hours ago TN
Floods in Lat Krabang, Bangkok

BMA Issues Flood Warnings After Heavy Rain and High Tide

15 hours ago TN