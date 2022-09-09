September 9, 2022

Businessman arrested in Khon Kaen for spa tub-murder of estranged wife’s lover

14 hours ago TN
Street in Khon Kaen, Isan

A street in Khon Kaen, northeastern Thailand. Photo: Narupon Oat.




A businessman wanted by police after his estranged wife’s lover was shot dead in a spa tub at a resort in Khon Kaen on Wednesday night has been arrested in Lampang province.

The slain man and the suspect’s former wife had checked-in to a room together at the resort.

Chakrapan Natanri and Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST



